Army Jawan's Chopped Body Found on Tracks at Ambala Cantt Railway Station

An Army jawan was found dead on a railway line near Ambala Cantt Railway Station on Thursday with his one arm and leg chopped off and head crushed, police said.

According to police, the dead soldier was identified as U K Yadav, a resident of Rai Bareli’s Nathkheda village in Uttar Pradesh. He was posted as a Naik in the Army at Ambala Cantonment.

Police said that in the initial investigation, it seemed to be an accident, however, the possibility of suicide cannot be ruled out.

The Government Railway Police said that the incident appears to have happened late Wednesday night when the soldier must be crossing the track and got hit by a train.

Police said the jawan’s left arm, shoulder and left leg were found chopped off and head and chest crushed by the train.

His identity was ascertained through a diary found in his pocket. No railway ticket was found on him.

GRP Station In-Charge Dharamveer Singh said that the Railway Police Control Room got information about the incident in the morning.

Police have sent the the soldier’s body to the Civil Hospital for post mortem and informed his relatives.