Art Teacher's Unique Tribute To ISRO For Chandrayaan 3’s Success Is Viral

Indians are all over the moon at present and this time it is kind of literal. Ever since the Chandrayaan 3 made a successful landing on the south pole of the moon, millions of Indians all over the globe have been celebrating the success. The Pragyan rover has now started lunar exploration, with ISRO closely monitoring it and keeping us updated about it. While every citizen of India, be it a common man or celebrity, is congratulating ISRO and immortalizing the event in whatever way they can, those with an artistic bent of mind are taking to the one thing through which they best express their emotions.

One of them is Revathi Soundarrajan from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. Revathi is a teacher at Chinmaya International Residential School in the city and she has paid her tribute to ISRO in a unique and innovative way. She has drawn a picture of the Chandrayaan spacecraft on the moon with wood dust and it looks strikingly real and beautiful.

Talking to News18, Revathi said, “I separated the sawdust into 2 types. One is soft sawdust and hard sawdust. I mixed it with paint and made a picture of the Chandrayaan spacecraft on the moon. Chandrayaan three spacecraft, Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover, national flag of the country and Ashoka symbol were also painted on it". She said that she dedicates her Chandrayaan drawing to all the scientists of ISRO who made the Chandrayaan 3 project a success.

Her piece of art has gone viral on social media and Chinmaya International Residential School has also said that they are proud of Revathi, and called her an inspiring teacher. Revathi teaches art and craft at the school, passing on her skills to students for years.

Meanwhile, as we still revel in the success of Chandrayaan 3, ISRO has already announced the date for its solar mission on September 2. At Sriharikota, the organisation has finished integrating the Aditya-L1 satellite, India’s first solar observatory mission, with its main launch vehicle, the PSLV.