Gujarat-based Artist Creates 3D Painting Featuring PM Modi, Union Min Amit Shah Using Wires

An artist from Gujarat’s Siddhapur has created a 3D painting that features both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in it. Akabar Momin had an interest in drawing since his childhood but he could not realise his dream of becoming an artist.

After his retirement from his job, he took up 3D painting and created pictures with different poses. This particular masterpiece, in which PM Modi and Shah are there, was made by pasting tiny wires on the canvas.

He took three to four months in creating this picture. If you look at the canvas from one side then you can see the picture of Modi, and the other side features Shah.

When Momin was asked where he got the inspiration for creating pictures of Modi and Shah, he said that when an artist creates a picture of a celebrity, the sole aim is to get publicity for his art.

This was the sole motive behind creating a picture of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister on the canvas.

As a painter, he could not make much money and that is why he started a printing business in Mumbai and now when he is retired, he has taken up 3D painting.

Apart from this latest art work, he has also created Ganesh in water, Sardar Patel’s painting on iron angle and 3D image of the actor Amitabh Bachchan.

He has also created Mahatma Gandhi’s picture by glass cutting techniques. This way, Momin is creating different types of 3D paintings and leaving his mark as an artist.