India has withdrawn its entire wushu (martial art) team from the World University Games, which will begin in China’s Chengdu on Friday. The move was made to protest Beijing’s decision to issue stapled visas — instead of stamped ones — to three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.

A report in Indian Express quoted coach Raghvendra Singh as saying that airport authorities in New Delhi stopped an eight-member contingent, comprising five athletes, a coach and two support staff, at the boarding gate minutes before departure Thursday midnight.

“We were stopped at the gate by immigration officials and CISF personnel. They did not give any reason and claimed they were merely acting on the government’s instructions,” Singh was quoted.

The report stated that according to the coach, the group that was not allowed to board did not include athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, who were scheduled to take a 1.05 am flight on Friday.

India on Thursday described as “unacceptable" China issuing stapled visas to a few sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that it reserves the right to “suitably respond" to such actions.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has lodged its “strong protest" with the Chinese side on the matter and there should be no discrimination on the basis of domicile or ethnicity in the visa regime for Indian citizens.

People familiar with the matter said the visit of a 12-member team of Wushu players to China’s Chengdu to compete at the World University Games was called off on Wednesday night as three players from Arunachal Pradesh in the group were given stapled visas.

The decision to put on hold the team’s travel was taken after the government examined the matter.

“It has come to our notice that stapled visas were issued to some of our citizens representing the country in an international sporting event in China," Bagchi said. “This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions," he said.

Bagchi said this at a media briefing while responding to a question on the matter. “Our long-standing and consistent position is that there should be no discrimination or differential treatment on the basis of domicile or ethnicity in the visa regime for Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)