Arunachal Pradesh: Army Officers Learning Tibetology to Better Connect with Local Population in Border Areas

A little ahead of Nechiphu, where the new tunnel is coming up in Arunachal Pradesh, is the Central Institute of Himalayan Culture And Studies at Dahung in the West Kameng district. When a News18 team went to the institute to find out what it was all about, it came across a batch of 25 to 30 army officers taking classes in Tibetology from the local paladin lama.

Tibetology is the study of the culture, society, language, and politics of Tibet, said Major Dipak Kumar, who is one of the officers posted in the border area between West Kameng and Tawang districts.

“We are trained here for eight weeks; this proposal was discussed in the army commanders’ conference in 2020. Seven institutes were identified for this course. We are learning Tibet’s history, religion and politics as it will be a great help for us to interact with civilians,” Maj Kumar said.

Experts said officers from across India were learning this course and it helped them form a perspective of China, which has established a counter-narrative and spread fake news about Tibet. They said the course helped in gaining an in-depth knowledge on Tibet from every aspect and, especially so, for those posted on the border areas.

“This will help us gel with civilians; if we talk in their language and understand them, then that becomes a great help for both sides,” Major Vivek Bishnoi, another officer posted in East Arunachal, told News18.

Another officer, Major Himanshu Kashyap, said the army and civilians faced various issues living in border areas; so, if the army made an effort to understand the local culture, it will be easier to form connections with civilians.

The paladin lama, who was teaching the officers, said, “The course is taught for eight weeks; the officers pick up the language quickly and this obviously helps both ways.”

From Tibetan literature and conversation to the script and symbolism, all of it is taught in this course, the lama said, adding that the officers were evaluated after eight weeks.

Some time ago, when China renamed certain places in Arunachal Pradesh, there were strong protests from those living in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. In this region, people are clear that the army not only protects them but extends a helping hand in every aspect.

Local residents said in 1962, there was no attention from the central government in this region. Since this area has seen a dark time in 1962, the people-friendly mode of the army is working.

Read all the Latest India News here