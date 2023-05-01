CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Arunachal Pradesh: Longest By-Lane Tunnel in Sela to Reduce Travel Time Between Guwahati and Tawang to 1 Hour

Reported By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Pragati Pal

News18

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 10:01 IST

Arunachal Pradesh, India

Border Road Organisation (BRO) has undertaken the construction of the tunnel by cutting through fragile and highly fractured rock strata. (Photo/News18)

Sela Tunnel is the world’s longest by-lane under-construction road tunnel at 13,700 feet, which, once completed, will ensure all-weather connectivity between Guwahati in Assam and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. Sela tunnel will connect NH13 by a new 12.4 km road, thereby reducing the distance from Guwahati to Tawang to 10 km and time to 45-60 min

Sela in Arunachal Pradesh is known for its inhospitable weather and tough terrain where the temperature and oxygen levels drop suddenly. Situated at a height of 13,700 feet, Sela is going to be home to the world’s longest by-lane tunnel soon.

Sela Tunnel is the world’s longest by-lane under-construction road tunnel at 13,700 feet, which, once completed, will ensure all-weather connectivity between Guwahati in Assam and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. Sela tunnel will connect NH13 by a new 12.4 km road, thereby reducing the distance from Guwahati to Tawang to 10 km and travel time to 45-60 min.

Border Road Organisation (BRO) has undertaken the construction of the tunnel by cutting through fragile and highly fractured rock strata. The challenges in the task are being tackled through strict 3D monitoring and proactive application of desired tunnel support systems in accordance with the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM). The BRO has been consistently achieving success in the execution of infrastructural marvels in the most challenging areas of the nation over the last two years and the Sela tunnel is their latest project.

According to an exclusive News18 report, there are two tunnels, besides which, another escape tunnel has been carved out for exigency.

Speaking to News18, Task Commanding Officer Colonel Ravi Tiwari said, “This is the most difficult terrain we have worked where we had to blast mountain and thick ice. The project began in 2019 and it was carried on throughout the Covid lockdown. This is a first of its kind tunnel in India, which will be a big help to civilians and troops. We have also built up an escape tunnel for exigency.”

Sources say that the Sela tunnel is almost complete and will be inaugurated very soon.

