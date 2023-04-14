Arvind Kejriwal to be Questioned by CBI on April 16 in Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to an alleged liquor scam, officials said on Friday. He is scheduled to be questioned on April 16 as part of follow-up investigations in the case.

Reacting to the summons, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Twitter stated that an end to tyranny is certain. He also announced that he will be holding a press conference at 6 pm to address the matter.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya told CNN-News18 that it is natural for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to be summoned by the CBI in the alleged liquor scam since his cabinet member, Manish Sisodia, is already in jail in connection with the case. As the Chief Minister, Kejriwal is responsible for all the decisions taken by his cabinet.

Malviya emphasised the need to let the law proceed and wait for the investigation to unfold.

Responding to the AAP national convener’s summon, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the investigating agencies are summoning every opposition leader who questions Prime Minister Modi. The party stated this trend will continue until the 2024 general elections, and she believes it is a vendetta against the opposition.

The party also said the case against BRS leader, K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in relation to the Delhi liquor scam case is false and that the BRS is being “targetted."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) stated that it creates a strong suspicion in the minds of the people when a state’s CM is called by an investigating agency. The TMC also expressed concern that every opposition leader is being subjected to witch hunts.

