Aryan Khan Case: NCB Seniors Lauded Raid, Asked to Fight for Remand of SRK’s Son, Claims Sameer Wankhede

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede to question him in Aryan Khan drug bust case, his petition in Delhi High Court has recently claimed that he had kept his seniors in loop about the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

Wankhede’s petition, accessed by CNN-News18, was submitted in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to file a cross FIR against a senior NCB officer.

The court has for now, provided interim protection to Wankhede, and has asked him to move Bombay High Court because the case pertains to its jurisdiction. This protection is till May 22.

In his petition, Wankhede has attached WhatsApp chats with his seniors, that allegedly show that they all appreciated him and were kept in the loop about the arrest of Khan.

In fact, one of the chats shows the immediate boss of Wankhede allegedly told him to ensure that the senior public prosecutor presses for Aryan’s remand, and that these were the instructions from the DG office.

Wankhede says that he also got additional support for the probe, and was given two teams from Indore and Ahmedabad for this.

“We intend to approach the court soon. Process for the same is on, it is not likely to happen today,” a source told us.

As of now, on the basis of the interim protection, Wankhede did not appear before the CBI.

A top source from CBI had on Wednesday night mentioned that the team investigating this case had left from Delhi to Mumbai to piece together evidences in this case.

What are the allegations against Wankhede?

It has been alleged that Wankhede along with his officers VV Singh and Ashish Ranjan and two more civilians, who acted as punchas in this case, tried to extort extort Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan’s family.

The deal was then finalised at Rs 18 crores and the punchas then took Rs 50 lakhs as bribe, but returned a part of the token amount.