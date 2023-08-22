As Crime in UP Thrives under Cover of Amavasya, Police Now Turn to Panchang for Strategy

Now Uttar Pradesh Police would take the help of the ‘panchang’ (Hindu calendar) to curb crime in the country’s most populous state. UP’s director general of police (DGP) has issued a circular, directing officers to make use of the panchang while chalking out strategy to control law-and-order problems.

“As per Hindu Panchang, the senior police officers should mark the days of ‘Amavasya’ (new moon) and should study the crime records of UP 112 and Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) and map the hot spots that are infamous of crime and plan the strategy accordingly," reads the circular that UP DGP Vijaya Kumar issued on August 14 to all the districts.

The circular further stated that largely incidents of crime take place a week before Amavasya in ‘Krishna Paksha’ (dark phase of the moon) and a week after, and so senior officials should chalk out a strategy to lower the crime graph in UP accordingly and analyse the patterns on a monthly basis.

The letter also stated that police officials should mark the dates, especially of Amavasya and Krishna Paksha: around August 16, September 12, and October 14. Officials should intensify patrolling in crime hot spots at these times, it’s been suggested.

According to the note, the police headquarters will prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs), which will be circulated in all districts and commissionerates in order to train officials. It also stressed upon the need to carry out workshops for training officials.

The circular has also advised people to stay alert and not to venture out alone during Amavasya and Krishna Paksha days, stating that through a combined effort, a safe and secure environment can be established in the state.