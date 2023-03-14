As Govt Eyes Net Zero Goal, Miners of India’s Oldest Coalfield Scramble for a ‘Just’ Future | Report

For almost 200 years, generations of coal miners in West Bengal’s Raniganj have toiled hard in the dark underground in India’s oldest coalfield. Thousands of families having lived up to an evolving India’s ever-burgeoning energy and developmental needs. It is these miners and their families who now stand at the apex of a defining moment in their and the country’s destiny.

The Numbers Tell A Story

“Once there were 2,300 workers employed here, it’s down to just 750 now. ‘Manpower din par-din ghat-ta jar ha hai (manpower is decreasing day by day)’,” remarks SE Tamarullah, standing in his village Kunustoria contemplating a future without coal in the backdrop of a dusty evening.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Tamarullah has worked in the colliery for nearly 30 years. His elder son completed his MBA and works in a multinational firm in Bengaluru. When asked if he would pass on his job to his younger son when he retires, he replies matter-of-factly, “Hum chahenge kyun? Ye prakriya (process) hi band ho gya hai. Paisa hai, par risk bahot hai. Aaj koi dusri naukri mil jaye to khadaan (colliery) mein koi kyun kaam karega? Sab bacha ko leke chala jayega. Kahi aur lga dega’”.

Coal being one of the biggest detriments to the ills of climate change and global warming, India is one of its largest utilisers. It’s imperative that we take measures to contain our dependence as we move forward to a Net Zero goal of 2070.

The government is committed to phase down all fossil fuels. As many as 290 coal mines have closed or have been abandoned. About one-fifth of the current capacity is primed for decommissioning as their average age is over 35 years.

But all this cannot happen without ‘Just Transition’ – a global term that symbolises a fair and inclusive rehabilitation. In India, 2.48 lakh workers would be left jobless if these mines were closed. As of now, if a colliery shuts down, the workers are usually moved to another one in the vicinity. But this may no longer be the norm, as coal will eventually become a story of the past.

A Generational Shift

Many workers in Kunustoria, a small town in Asansol, are those whose fathers migrated from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar. While others are locals, who sold off their ancestral land to Coal India in lieu of government jobs for their kin. A job in the coal mine for six bigha.

The underground Kunustoria coal mine, where they work, is operated by Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), a subsidiary of Coal India founded in 1975. It has provided for the livelihood of people for generations, but the youth is now looking at a future beyond these mines. A dearth of opportunities though remains the biggest barrier.

“Nobody wants to work underground,” says 21 years old Anoop, whose relatives are employed in colliery. He has just completed his B. Com and hopes to move to Bengaluru like many of his seniors. “Colliery mein job lena matlab bhagwaan se mulaqaat karne ke baraabar. Risky hai. Par sabko apna ghar chalaana hai.”

Gasping for Air

Coal has given these workers jobs, but it has also been detrimental to their physical and mental health. Inhabitants of the area often complain of respiratory problems and skin diseases.

“It is too risky. Lungs get badly affected,” cautions Safety Supervisor Imitiaz Khan who oversees safety arrangements for nearly 800 on-roll workers, and almost 70 contractual workers at Kunustoria Colliery. Once they are underground, oxygen levels drop to 17% as compared to 20% that’s required to breathe normally on ground surface.

From spending eight gruelling hours from morning to evening, the entire process is fraught with risks. According to Khan, at least 5-6 freak accidents happen almost every year, and this is just the official number. “Accidents can happen anytime. There could be a fall, a wall might collapse, or a machine stops suddenly or during blasting.

Father of four, MD Mumtaz had just joined the colliery on underground duty when a major fire broke in 1993. All workers on duty in that shift died. He was so shaken, that he requested to be transferred, and now works as a security guard.

Life Beyond Coal Mines

India’s economy has so far been powered by coal, which fulfils 56% of its energy needs. But with global warming at an all-time high, energy transition is imminent.

At least 75% of the total 293 open-cast and underground coal mines are in the eastern belt of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. These states will be hit hard by this energy transition. The question is how will they diversify their local economy, substitute revenue and create sustainable jobs for the workers and their families?

According to Srestha Banerjee, Director, Just Transition at iForest, the solution lies in supporting alternate small- and medium-scale industries. “Many workers still think, that if one mine closes, they will move to another. In order to secure their future, we need to provide alternate livelihood opportunities to their kin and a large number of informal workers who will be hit the hardest,” she says.

However, this rehabilitation cannot happen without adequate re-skilling and vocational training, which has, unfortunately, received “little attention” from policy-makers, say experts.

Youth Driving The Transition

A recent survey done by IIT Kanpur’s Just Transition Research Centre (JTRC) shows mine closure can force the workers to migrate to faraway places with uncertain futures. “When a coal mine shuts, it is not just the 2 lakh formal workers, but their families and the entire village and everyone involved in the supply chain gets impacted. So, we need long-term measures at all levels — national, state, district — to rehabilitate them,” says Professor Pradip Swarankar, founder JTRC, IIT Kanpur. “But the focus will have to be on youth who will drive this change as they become the next workforce.”

Jharkhand, another coal-rich state, has already taken the lead by setting up a Task Force to study the financial and social impact on livelihoods of this energy transition. States like West Bengal also need to reassess their renewable energy potential, which is dismally low at present. The state has recently committed to take its renewable energy generation to 20% of the total installed capacity by 2030.

For betterment of the global climate and coal miners and their families, the clean energy transition must begin now, but, most importantly, it must be just.

