Atiq Ahmed, the dreaded gangster-turned-politician, has moved Prayagraj court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, seeking person to attend son Asad’s burial. The court will hear the plea on Saturday.

News18 a day ago had reported how Atiq had been pleading officials to let him attend the last rites of his son, who was killed in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

Asad was initially supposed to be buried on Friday. However, it could not be possible due to security reasons and multiple notifications to the relatives over changing of location for body handover.

Sources told News18 on Saturday that Asad’s mortal remains have finally been brought to Prayagraj and is likely to be taken to straight to the graveyard, where he will be buried next to his grandfather.

Sources said the body will not to allowed to be taken to their ancestral home in Prayagraj’s Kasari Masari village to avoid “crowd build up."

Atiq’s son Asad and his close aide, Ghulam, were gunned down by Uttar Pradesh police in Jhansi. Both were wanted for killing lawyer Umesh Pal murder in February this year. They had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads. Asad was last caught on CCTV, where he was seen attacking Pal. He had been on the run since.

While Asad’s relatives from the maternal side have decided to accept the body and perform the last rites as per Islamic rituals, Ghulam’s family has refused to accept the mortal remains, saying that they abide by the law and cannot accept the body of a criminal.

Why Was Asad Ahmed Killed?

As his gangster father accepted it was “all his fault, Asad had nothing to do with any of it", the 19-year-old youngster fell prey to Atiq Ahmed’s plans.

According to highly-placed sources in the police, monitoring the investigation, it was Atiq who had put Asad in action for Umesh Pal’s murder, who was the prime witness in the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005.

On February 24, Umesh Pal, a complainant in a kidnapping case against Atiq and his brother, former MLA Ashraf, was shot dead by armed assailants in the Dhomanganj area of Prayagraj. Pal was also an eye witness against Atiq and Ashraf in the Raju Pal murder case.

As per Atiq’s plan, Asad’s role was to just supervise from inside the SUV. However, the 19-year-old defied his father’s instructions and was caught on CCTV chasing Umesh Pal and shooting at him.

It was the rookie son’s last-minute bravado that jeopardized Atiq’s plan to side-step from three murders – of Umesh Pal and his two guards. As police were able to access multiple CCTV camera footage from the spot, and could recognise Asad, it was clear that Atiq Ahmed was behind the sensational murder.

And from there the hunt to track Asad began, that took the 12-member team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) to various places – including Prayagraj, Kanpur, Noida, Delhi and even Nepal – in nearly 50 days as Asad had been frequently changing his location.

Asad was in Jhansi for the last four days before the encounter as he had planned to attack the police convoy to free his father Atiq after the gangster had said that he fears being encountered.

The STF team was continuously in search of Asad and Ghulam. A 12-member team of UP STF personnel finally cornered the two near Jhansi’s Parichha Dam, and following a gun battle between 12:30pm and 1pm on Thursday, the two were killed.

A report by NDTV, however, stated that Asad and Ghulam’s plan was not to break Atiq free as the security was tight. The report quoted its sources as saying that the duo had planned to fire a few rounds at the convoy to “sensationalise the case to embarrass the Uttar Pradesh government".

