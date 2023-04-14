Slain Asad Ahmed, son of dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed, will be buried on Friday in Prayagraj at the family burial ground used by don-politician’s family. He will be buried next to the resting place of his grandfather, sources said.

Asad and Atiq’s close aide Ghulam were gunned down by Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday. Both were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads. Asad was last seen in a CCTV footage doing rounds, where he was seen attacking Pal. He had been on the run since.

According to sources, Asad’s body will be handed over to relatives in Jhansi after post-mortem. However, there is no clarity yet if Atiq or any of the jailed brother will be allowed to attend the burial.

A Prayagraj court sent both Atiq and his brother Ashraf to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in connection with the triple murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards.

The two were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam at 11:10 am amid heavy security, even as a bystander hurled a bottle at the gangster while he was being taken inside court.

A by-stander at CJM court in Prayagraj throws a bottle at former MP Atiq Ahmed who has been brought to the court for an appearance in Umesh Pal murder case

Atiq reportedly broke down in a Prayagraj court after learning about his son Asad’s death. Umesh Pal’s mother and wife, however, thanked chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said that “justice has been served".

Asad was Atiq’s third son. His eldest son came into the limelight in 2018 when he kidnapped a property dealer in Lucknow, Mohit Jaiswal. His son number two, Ali, has cases for attempted murder and extortion against him. Both had surrendered last year in ‘fear of being encountered. Atiq has two more sons, Azham and Aban, who are minors and are studying in Class 10 and 8 respectively. They are presently lodged in a juvenile centre. Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen is said to be missing.

