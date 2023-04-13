UP Crackdown Against Criminals: Atiq Ahmed's Son Asad Gunned Down The Vikas Dubey Way

Long before today’s encounter where gangster Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, the gangster-turned-politician had predicted of a similar situation where another gangster, Vikas Dubey, was shot by UP cops in 2020.

Atiq had repeatedly claimed that there was threat to his life and that his family was completely ruined. If we try to recollect, a few years back, a very similar incident had taken place where 50-year-old Dubey, who had hogged the headlines after his henchmen allegedly shot dead eight police personnel in a botched raid that he had converted into an ambush.

Later, Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed after being critically injured in an alleged shootout with STF officials. Vikas was shot when he reportedly tried to flee, following a road accident in which the vehicle he was travelling in overturned.

Dubey was taken to the emergency ward of the Hallett Hospital in blood-soaked condition. At that time, SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar said that the doctors have confirmed the death of Vikas Dubey. As media persons converged at the hospital, the gates were closed and STF officials refused to comment on the developments

Atiq Feared Vikas-Like Death But…

Atiq, the prime accused in an old kidnapping case of Umesh Pal, was being transported from Sabarmati jail, where he was imprisoned since 2019, to Prayagraj for the verdict, scheduled to be delivered on March 28. He was then be produced before the court in Prayagraj in connection with the case

As the convoy halted briefly at Kharai in Shivpuri district and Ahmed, wearing a white turban, got down from the police van to attend nature’s call, reporters asked him whether he was ”afraid”, to which he replied by saying “kahe ka dar” (what fear) before police personnel whisked him away.

The statement came a day after Ahmed claimed he might be murdered and possibly face an encounter such as the case concerning gangster Vikas Dubey. “Hatya, hatya (murder, murder),” Ahmed had told reporters outside the prison while being whisked away.

