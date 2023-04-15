Asad Ahmed's Last Rites in Prayagraj on Saturday; Aunt's Husband Goes to Jhansi to Claim His Body

The body of Asad Ahmad was claimed by his aunt’s husband Dr Usman, who went to Jhansi with two lawyers. It will take six to seven hours to reach Prayagraj (420 km from Jhansi) with Asad’s body and so his last rites will most likely be performed on Saturday.

Asad, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son, was gunned down in a police encounter along with his aide Ghulam on Thursday. His maternal grandfather Muhammed Harun and uncle were supposed to claim the body but his grandfather fell ill and could not make it.

At present, there is no one in Atiq’s family to claim Asad’s body. Atiq, his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf and sons Ali and Umar are all in jail while his wife Shaista Parveen is on the run with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on her head.

Atiq has also sought permission to attend his son’s funeral. “The court may grant permission to Atiq for attending his son’s funeral. However, the permission can also be denied on security grounds," police said, adding that there were fewer chances of him attending his son’s funeral. The high court was closed on Friday because of Ambedkar Jayanti and, hence, permission could not be obtained.

If clerics are to be believed, as per Islam, it is important for the family members to perform the last rites of the deceased. “Generally it is considered that family members should perform last rites, including giving bath to the deceased and permission for Namaaz-e-Janaza, which is given by the family members," said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah, Lucknow.

