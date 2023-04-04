Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje Test Positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were tested positive on Tuesday for coronavirus.

Gehlot, while informing the public that the number of COVID cases has increased in the past few days, said he too has tested positive for it.

“I myself have been infected with mild symptoms of Covid. As per the advice of the doctors, I will continue working from my residence for the next few days. All of you should take care and follow Covid protocols," Gehlot tweeted.

पिछले कुछ दिनों में देशभर में कोविड के मामले बढ़े हैं। मैं स्वयं भी हल्के लक्षणों के साथ कोविड से संक्रमित हो गया हूं। डॉक्टरों की सलाह के अनुसार अगले कुछ दिन निवास से ही कार्य जारी रखूंगा। आप सब सावधानी बरतें एवं कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करें।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 4, 2023

Raje in a tweet said she has isolated herself since testing positive.

“My report has come positive in the Covid test. I am in complete isolation on the advice of doctors," Raje tweeted.

कोविड की जांच में मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर मैं पूर्ण रूप से आइसोलेशन में हूं। जो लोग मेरे संपर्क में रहे, वे अपनी जांच करवाएँ और सावधानी बरतें।— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) April 4, 2023

“Those who came in contact with me should get themselves tested and take precautions," she advised.

Seventeen new cases of COVID infection were reported in the state on Monday, with 189 people under care.

