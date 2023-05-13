ASI Patna Exhibition Hall Likely to Be Inaugurated Without Ancient Pataliputra Wooden Sleeper

The Archaeological Survey of India’s upgraded exhibition hall is likely to be inaugurated on May 18 on the International Museum Day. This year the exhibition will be displayed without the wooden sleeper that was used for the protective wall of ancient Pataliputra. The Bihar government has not responded to ASI’s request for loan of the same for display, a senior ASI official said.

The ASI (Patna circle) had sent two letters to the Art, Culture and Youth Affairs department of Bihar government requesting the wooden sleeper- found during excavation nearly hundred years back — for its exhibition hall in the last three months. The exhibition hall has been upgraded in view of a visit of G-20 delegates here next month.

Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Patna Circle, Goutami Bhattacharya told PTI that, “In my last letter to the Secretary, Art Culture and Youth Affairs Department of Bihar government on April 20, I had requested for possession of wooden sleeper for ASI’s exhibition hall at Kumhrar in Patna. Prior to this, I had also written for the same on February 2.

“The department concerned did not respond to our request for the loan of the wooden sleeper. We don’t have any options. It now seems that the exhibition hall will be inaugurated without it." In view of a visit of G20 delegates to Bihar in June, the ASI has upgraded its exhibition hall in Patna. This exhibition hall has a new set-up focusing on the history and archaeology of the ancient city of Pataliputra, she said.

Bhattacharya said: “We requested the Bihar government to provide us one wooden sleeper that was used for the protective wall of ancient Pataliputra on loan for display at the exhibition. Kumhrar is the area of Patna, where remains of the ancient city of Pataliputra were excavated by the ASI after 1912.

“It is our understanding that wooden sleepers, which formed part of the wooden palisade found from the excavation at centrally protected sites under ASI Patna circle like Bulandibagh, Sandalpur etc after 1912, are kept in the store of Patna Museum".

“These sleepers are neither accessioned nor displayed, neither in Patna Museum nor in Bihar Museum. Therefore, it is our earnest request that your good self may loan one such sleeper to ASI (Patna Circle) for display in the refurbished exhibition hall at Kumhrar," Bhattacharya had written in the earlier letter. Bulandhi Bagh is thought to have been part of the Maurya royal palace in Pataliputra.

Reacting to this, Bandana Preyashi, Secretary (Art, Culture and Youth Affairs department, Boihar government) told PTI, “We are examining the proposal/request of the ASI (Patna circle)".

Chandragupta Maurya, the founder of the Maurya Empire, who had brought small kingdoms of India together under one rule for the first time, made Patliputra its capital and allowed political stability in this region. The city prospered under the Mauryan empire, and Megasthenes, the ambassador of Greek ruler Seleucus I Nicator in the court of Chandragupta Maurya, resided there and left a detailed account of its splendour, Bhattacharya said.