ASI Survey at Gyanvapi Mosque: Varanasi Court Warns Media Against Reporting False News

Legal action will be initiated against media platforms if they are involved in publishing and dissemination of “inaccurate and unofficial information” related to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises, a Varanasi court said.

Judge AK Vishvesha, which was hearing an application by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, directed both the ASI and the parties not to disclose any information regarding the survey to media persons, Bar and Bench reported.

The committee sought a ban on the media coverage of the survey which is being conducted to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a temple. The survey of the mosque complex began on August 4 following court orders.

Syed Mohammad Yasin, joint secretary of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid which manages the mosque, said the ASI survey is being done on the orders of the court. No statement has been given so far by the survey team or any of its officials, but newspapers and news channels and on social media misleading news is being run continuously, he claimed. Yasin said that this will have a ”wrong effect” on the people’s mind and such news items should be stopped from being published.

Amid the ongoing survey at the mosque complex, Yasin had on Sunday said baseless things were being spread, and if they were not stopped, then the Muslim side could boycott the survey. Yasin had alleged that during the survey on Saturday, a section of the media spread rumours that idols, tridents and urns were found in the basement of the mosque, hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Madan Mohan Yadav, the Hindu side’s lawyer who was present in the court during the hearing, said, “The court has ordered the media to not report the event from the spot. The members of survey team should also not give comments in the media. The court further advised that such reports on the issue that could lead to breach of peace should not be put on social media.”

Last week, the Supreme Court on Friday gave the go-ahead and allowed the ASI to conduct its survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque site and refused to interfere with the previous order passed by the Varanasi District Court.

(With PTI inputs)