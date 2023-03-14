Asia’s largest tulip garden, located on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, is all set to open on March 19, with the flowers already in bloom. As the garden, located near Dal Lake in Srinagar, opens to the public in spring, News18 got an exclusive look inside.

Around 1.5 million tulips of 68 varieties are ready and will blossom, giving a surreal look to the garden located in the lap of mountains. This garden was named after former Prime Minister Indra Gandhi and was thrown open by the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad.

“This is the hard work of gardeners and many others who work tirelessly to ensure the garden is opened well on time. They work day and night," Inam-ul-Rehman, who is in charge of the tulip garden said.

Many of these tulips here have been imported from Amsterdam. The floriculture department is also planning a tulip festival in the first week of April. Spread over an area of about 74 acres of land, this garden is the main attraction of locals and tourists in March and April.

“There are 68 varieties of tulips and four are new, plus the water channel in the middle has higher terraces. People have a craze for tulips and such an ambience you wouldn’t see anywhere," the garden in charge said.

Tulips have a short life and the bloom lasts for four to five weeks only, many miss an opportunity to visit this colour wonderland. Many travellers plan their trip to this garden after it became popular in the country. This also marks the end of freezing winter and the arrival of the spring season.

