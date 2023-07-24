Asiatic Lion, Leopard Found Dead in Open Well in Gujarat's Amreli

In a tragic incident, the bodies of an Asiatic lion and a leopard were found in an open well in Gujarat’s Amreli district on Monday.

It is suspected that the lion and leopard may have accidentally fallen into the open farm well at Hathasani village in Savarkundla taluka while pursuing their prey, resulting in their untimely demise.

The Gir Wildlife Sanctuary is the last known abode of the majestic Asiatic lions in the world. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the perilous risk posed by open farm wells around the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Forest Department officials have taken the initiative to conduct post-mortem examinations on the carcasses of the lion and leopard to determine the cause of their deaths.

The tragedy follows the recent loss of a 3-year-old Asian lion last week, which suffered serious injuries after being hit by a moving goods train, ultimately succumbing to its injuries. Furthermore, on July 21, a lion fell victim to a moving train near Pipavav port in Rajula taluka of Amreli district, raising concerns for endangered species.

Data presented during a state Legislative Assembly session in 2022 revealed that a total of 283 lions, lionesses, and lion cubs died within a two-year span until December 2021, with 29 deaths attributed to unnatural causes.

As of the 2022 population estimates, the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary and its surrounding areas were home to a total of 674 Asiatic lions, making every individual loss a matter of serious concern for conservation efforts.