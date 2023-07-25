Ask Them to Sign a Consent Letter First, Recommends House Committee to Discourage 'Award-Wapsi'

Recipients of government awards should be made to give their written consent and sign an undertaking before the honour is bestowed, a parliamentary committee has proposed to discourage awardees from returning awards at a later date over “political reasons”, a trend popularly called ‘award-wapsi’.

The Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture tabled the report titled ‘Functioning of National Akademis and Other Cultural Institution’ in Parliament on Monday. “The Committee suggests that whenever an award is given, the consent of the recipient must be taken, so that he/she does not return it because of political reasons; as it is disgraceful to the country,” said the committee headed by YSRCP’s Vijay Sai Reddy.

Prominent members of the committee are Dr Sonal Man Singh, Manoj Tewari, Chedi Pehelwan, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Niruaha’, Tirath Singh Rawat, Rajani Patil, Tapir Gao and Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Justifying the proposal, the committee said the Sahitya Academy and other institutions are apolitical organisations that have “no place for politicism”.

“The instances of recipients of awards, given by Akademis (such as Sahitya Akademi Awards), returning their awards in protest of certain political issues which are outside the ambit of the cultural realms and the autonomous functioning of the concerned Akademi… Such inappropriate incidents involving the return of awards undermine the achievements of the other awardees and also impact the overall prestige and reputation of the awards (sic)," says the report.

The Committee also questioned the re-engagement of such awardees who joined the Akademi after “insulting it" and recommended that prior concurrence of shortlisted candidates be taken. “A system may be put in place where an undertaking is taken from the proposed awardee citing acceptance of the award and that the awardees cannot dishonour the award at any point of time in future.

Awards may not be given without such an undertaking. In the event that the awards are returned, the awardee shall not be considered for such award in the award in the future."

Most notably, 33 recipients, led by Uday Prakash, Nayantara Sehgal and Ashok Vajapyee, had returned their awards following the 2015 Kalburgi murder case. The practice since then has become a popular tool of protest. The most recent instance was prominent wrestlers threatening to throw their medals in the Ganga during their protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh who faces sexual harassment allegations.

At present, the Padma Awards are announced after consent is taken from the proposed awardees. Many on the list, however, decline to accept the honour after the list is made public.