Assam: 10-Year-Old Son of Domestic Helper Found Dead in BJP MP's House; 'Suicide' Claims Leader

The body of a 10-year-old boy, the son of a domestic helper, was found within the residential premise of Lok Sabha MP Rajdeep Roy in Assam’s Cachar district, the police said on Saturday. The BJP leader has claimed the minor died of “suicide" citing CCTV camera footages in his house.

The body was found with a cloth wrapped around the neck, Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police Subrata Sen told PTI.

The victim’s mother was working in the house of the BJP leader as a domestic help for three years and is originally from Dholai area.

Since she was a widow, the MP arranged for the children to come and stay with her.

Roy informed News18 that the minor hung himself, and the events prior to the incident were recorded by CCTV cameras in his house. “There was an argument between the mother and son regarding a mobile phone. My entire house is covered by CCTV, and it is evident that the boy engaged in an argument with his mother while leaving the residence. He subsequently returned to the house in an agitated state. Approximately 15 minutes later, he hanged himself using his mother’s dupatta," the MP said.

“I wasn’t even at home when I received the news of the suicide. I returned home after getting the information. We’ve informed the police and requested them to conduct a thorough investigation," Roy added.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police has said that the body has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination. The matter is under investigation by the police.