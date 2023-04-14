Assam: 11,304 Bihu Dancers, 2,548 Drummers Perform in Guwahati, Set Guinness World Records | WATCH

During his visit to Assam on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a spectacular Bihu dance performance, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the Guinness World Records certificate for the largest Bihu dance performance and the largest ‘dhol’ recital in a single venue in Guwahati.

The feat was achieved with the participation of 11,304 dancers and 2,548 drummers who performed at the Sarusajai Stadium.

#WATCH | Guwahati: In the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives the certificate from the Guinness World Records team for the record-making feat of "largest Bihu dance and largest dhol drum ensemble". The feat was achieved by 11304 folk dancers and… pic.twitter.com/rtjOYbUPHq — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Later, a laser show was also held at the venue.

#WATCH | Guwahati: Laser show during Mega Bihu programme at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and others attend the programme. pic.twitter.com/vZJfd8QlTn— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi also recited few lines from the song ‘Biswa Bijoy Naujawan’.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi recites a few lines from the song 'Biswa Bijoy Naujawan' at Mega Bihu programme in Guwahati, Assam. pic.twitter.com/55kHLLVomx— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

PM Modi Launches Development Projects

PM Modi rolled out a series of development projects worth over Rs 14,300 crore on the first day of the state’s spring festival ‘Rongali Bihu’. These projects including the virtual inauguration of the five railway works along with other projects from the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Palasbari-Sualkuchi bridge over the Brahmaputra river. It will be constructed at an expenditure of Rs 3,200 crore over the next 3-4 years.

He also virtually commissioned a methanol plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh by Assam Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) with 500 tonnes per day (TPD) capacity, constructed at an investment of Rs 1,709 crore.

The fourth project launched by Modi is the Rs 124-crore beautification work of the ‘Rang Ghar’, an amphitheatre built by Ahom King Pramatta Singha in the 18th century. This two-storied oval-shaped pavilion in Sivasagar is one of the largest of its kind in Asia.

The Prime Minister also spoke at the concluding ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court and stated: “Technology can help bring justice to remote areas such as in the northeast."

Paying tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Modi said, “It is a happy coincidence that today is Babasaheb Ambedkar’s anniversary. He had played the main role in framing our Constitution."

Noting that the aspirations of Indians in the 21st century are unbounded, the prime minister said the judiciary, as a pillar of democracy, has a strong and sensitive role to play in meeting these aspirations.

