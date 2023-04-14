CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Asad Ahmed BurialCovid NewsHyderabad TrafficKarnataka ElectionsPM Modi
Home » India » Assam: 11,304 Bihu Dancers, 2,548 Drummers Perform in Guwahati, Set Guinness World Records | WATCH
2-MIN READ

Assam: 11,304 Bihu Dancers, 2,548 Drummers Perform in Guwahati, Set Guinness World Records | WATCH

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 20:31 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Rangali Bihu, which ushers in the spring season, is celebrated with a performance of Bihu, celebrating Assamese joy and legacy. (Photo: News18/BJP)

Rangali Bihu, which ushers in the spring season, is celebrated with a performance of Bihu, celebrating Assamese joy and legacy. (Photo: News18/BJP)

To achieve the feat, 11,304 dancers and 2,548 drummers participated in the event, held at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati

During his visit to Assam on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a spectacular Bihu dance performance, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the Guinness World Records certificate for the largest Bihu dance performance and the largest ‘dhol’ recital in a single venue in Guwahati.

The feat was achieved with the participation of 11,304 dancers and 2,548 drummers who performed at the Sarusajai Stadium.

Later, a laser show was also held at the venue.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi also recited few lines from the song ‘Biswa Bijoy Naujawan’.

RELATED NEWS

PM Modi Launches Development Projects

PM Modi rolled out a series of development projects worth over Rs 14,300 crore on the first day of the state’s spring festival ‘Rongali Bihu’. These projects including the virtual inauguration of the five railway works along with other projects from the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Palasbari-Sualkuchi bridge over the Brahmaputra river. It will be constructed at an expenditure of Rs 3,200 crore over the next 3-4 years.

He also virtually commissioned a methanol plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh by Assam Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) with 500 tonnes per day (TPD) capacity, constructed at an investment of Rs 1,709 crore.

The fourth project launched by Modi is the Rs 124-crore beautification work of the ‘Rang Ghar’, an amphitheatre built by Ahom King Pramatta Singha in the 18th century. This two-storied oval-shaped pavilion in Sivasagar is one of the largest of its kind in Asia.

The Prime Minister also spoke at the concluding ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court and stated: “Technology can help bring justice to remote areas such as in the northeast."

Paying tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Modi said, “It is a happy coincidence that today is Babasaheb Ambedkar’s anniversary. He had played the main role in framing our Constitution."

Noting that the aspirations of Indians in the 21st century are unbounded, the prime minister said the judiciary, as a pillar of democracy, has a strong and sensitive role to play in meeting these aspirations.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. Assam
  2. bihu
first published:April 14, 2023, 20:22 IST
last updated:April 14, 2023, 20:31 IST