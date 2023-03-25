Assam: 24-year-old Special Child Publishes Fourth Poetry Book; Never Went to School

Dhrubajyoti Das, a specially abled twenty-four year old boy from Assam’s Baksa has inspired many with his fourth poetry book- “Amuthi Hridoyor Kobita" — in a row.

What makes Das’s achievement special is that he cannot read or write, and his father and uncle were the ones to wrote his emotions, which eventually became a book.

Dhrubajyoti has never been to any school or college or has been included into any kind of institutional education.

The book came into being, after Das accidently met Assamese celebrity Deeplina Deka, who was touched by his beautiful poems.

Deka said, that she was surprised with the talent of Das despite all the challenges, and that this gives people hope to win life no matter what obstructions one has.

“The poems are full of emotions, happiness and sadness, and emotions are priceless in a world so less of it," Deka said.

Deka promised Das to help him publish his fourth book.

His first book was “Jibonor Hepah," while the second one was called ,"Ronga Modaror Usuponi, and the third was “Andhare Andhare."

Speaking to CNN News-18, Dhrubajyoti’s father said, “The biggest challenge was that whatever he thinks, he wants someone to write it down. He goes crazy if he cannot get someone to write it for him. Because he knows he will later not be able to recall what were his thoughts at that point."

His father added that after seeing all the love and support the books have got from the people, makes him very proud.

Social activist and authour Archana Borthakur said,"Its shameful that so many people in our society just go down to say people like Dhruba as a burden . But look at what they can do. He is special "

