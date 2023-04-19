Assam-Arunachal Border Dispute: Signing of MoUs in Delhi Likely in Amit Shah's Presence Tomorrow

The Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border dispute going on for decades now, might soon be resolved as the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is likely to take place on Thursday. The signing will take place in the national capital with the Chief Ministers of both states, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah present, said Assam minister Atul Bora.

Atul Bora, who is the Assam Border Protection & Development Minister, made the revelation after a high-level meeting held on Monday in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in presence of minister Atul Bora, other Ministers, MLAs, DCs, SPs, officials and other representatives from 12 regional committees of Assam.

The 12 regional committees were established in accordance with the Namsai Declaration signed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu to bring a permanent solution to the inter-state border disputes between the two neighbouring States that have lasted for decades.

Assam minister Bora said that “The subsequent border disputes will be resolved soon." Minister Bora also participated in discussions on the proposed MoU.

The MoU is expected to be signed between the CMs of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on April 20 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, said Bora. Before signing, a copy of the draft of the MoU would be given to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, informed Bora. “If the Arunachal Pradesh side agrees to the proposed MoU, it would be signed soon, mostly on April 20 in Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Bora said.

Representatives from the two states have decided to hold the next meeting in May in Guwahati’s Khanapara area, where a discussion will be held to address the disagreements in six border areas.

Assam CM Sarma also claimed on his Twitter handle that the draft agreement between the two states, which is about to be signed, was carefully thought through.

Both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments formed regional committees to discuss boundary disputes, and multiple rounds of discussions have recently taken place between the regional committees.

In March-end, Assam CM Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Khandu held a meeting in Koinadhora Guest House in Guwahati to discuss the inter-State border issues and pledged to solve the long pending issues.

Last year in November, the two Chief Ministers held a meeting in Guwahati after signing the “historic" Namsai Declaration on July 15, 2022, in a bid to resolve the border disputes between the neighbouring States.

According to the Namsai Declaration, the State governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh agreed to reduce the number of contested villages from 123 to 86. After signing the Namsai Declaration, CM Sarma said that initially, the dispute between the two States was considered to be in 123 villages. Taking into account the Survey of India map and the Deputy Commissioners’ field reports, both governments had decided that the dispute could now only be settled in 86 villages.

