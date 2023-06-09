Assam CM & NEDA Convenor To Visit Manipur on Saturday, Naga MLAs Demand 'Proper Discussion' With Center

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), is set to visit the violence-hit state of Manipur on Saturday. Sarma is set to meet his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh and discuss issues leading to large-scale violence in the state last month.

Ever since Manipur was first rocked by violence, the protestors have made their discontent and distrust of the chief minister and his cabinet very apparent. Political leaders of both BJP and Congress have been attacked as well. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to the state brought hope. Peace was restored to a certain extent and curfew was also relaxed in some places.

On the other hand, Naga MLAs in Manipur on Friday addressed the media in Dimapur and said, “We met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 7 in Delhi. We have made it clear that if any arrangement is made for separate administration as being demanded by Kukis in Manipur, they should not include the places inhabited by Nagas. If any such decision is made, Centre should have a proper discussion with the Nagas in Manipur.”

“Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the matter will be discussed but first restoring peace to Manipur is of utmost importance. We, as NAGAs have extended full support to restore peace in Manipur. Regardless of any political party, Nagas in Manipur have come together for the common cause,” they added.