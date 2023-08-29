Raksha Bandhan Gift to Assam As CM Sarma to Inaugurate State's Longest Maligaon Flyover on Wednesday

The much-awaited Maligaon flyover, the state’s longest flyway, will be inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

This is constructed at a cost of Rs 420.75 crore and it will ease traffic congestion all the way to Neelachal Hills, and also reduce the time travel to reach LGB International airport.

Sarma has several times inspected the progress of the work done on the 2.6 km four-lane flyover. It will connect Maligaon Charilali to Kamakhya Temple Road tri-junction and towards Pandu.

Tomorrow, we will be dedicating Assam’s longest flyover to the people. pic.twitter.com/vUR86gvFWg— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 29, 2023

Elevated along the Assam Trunk Road, it has four lanes on the bridge and the total length of the flyover is 2,630.00 metres. The width of the flyover along Assam Trunk Road is 16.60 metres.

The extended arm of the flyover towards Pandu Ghat (the only commercial port of Assam) is of two lanes.

The construction of the Maligaon flyover started in the 2020 during the first regime of BJP government.

The flyover is also set to show Assam’s rich culture, along with numerous plants and flowers on its tall pillars and walls.

“Assamese attire, musical instruments, scenic forests, and flora and fauna are being painted underneath the flyover. We are trying to paint the flyover and present it like a newly-wed bride," Sarma said.

Samra further expressed displeasure at people staining the walls with chewing tobacco spits. “Even though we are doing our best, I can’t say about people spitting and staining the walls," he added.