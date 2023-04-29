CHANGE LANGUAGE
Assam Cop Puts His Life in Danger to Rescue 26-Year-Old Man Attempting Suicide From River Bridge | Watch
1-MIN READ

Assam Cop Puts His Life in Danger to Rescue 26-Year-Old Man Attempting Suicide From River Bridge | Watch

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 17:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Screen grab of the video showing the cop's rescue attempt in Assam. (Twitter/GP Singh)

The cop, identified as Lankeswar Kalit has now been given a cash reward from the state police for his heroic rescue.

A policeman in Assam’s Guwahati on Friday, put his life in danger to save a 26-year-old man who was alleging trying to end his life by jumping off from a bridge.

A video of the incident, shows the cop scaling the bridge’s boundary wall where the man was sitting. As a crowd stands on the bridge, the cop slowly reaches the person and rescues him.

“In a valiant effort, UBC Lankeshwar Kalita of Jalukbari OP Guwahati Police scaled the railing to save one young person from committing suicide by jumping into mighty River Brahmaputra. His effort is lauded and being appropriately rewarded by Assam Police, " state police’s DGP GP Singh said.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)
first published:April 29, 2023, 16:51 IST
last updated:April 29, 2023, 17:15 IST