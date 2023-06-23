Assam: Dognapping, Smuggling on Rise in Guwahati; Dogs Sold For Rs 5,000 & More

Incidents of dognapping and smuggling are on the rise in Assam’s Guwahati, with residents reporting missing animals nearly everyday and causing a major concern for animal activists.

CCTV camera footage, accessed by News18, showed few instances of dog kidnapping in residential societies.

The four cameras, installed in Noonmati, Uzan Bazzar, Kharguli and Hengerabari area of Guwahati showed youth entering societies late night, luring dogs with food and kidnapping them in vehicles High-end vehicles could be seen used for this.

On a average, two dogs were lifted everyday by the “dog traders" along with the help of local youths, taxi drives and others. These dog lifters often sell these dogs for five to ten thousand rupees, and some of them are smuggled outside the state borders.

Amid this, Rikshita Choudhury a resident of Uzan Bazaar area of Guwahati filed an Complaint with the Latasil police station about a missing dog. The first dog went missing on June 1, while two other animals were picked from the same society in the same week.

“Since the last couple of days, I have been unable to trace two of my community dogs which I have been feeding for the last seven years, staying near the Assam Police Headquarter. One night watchman of the nearby Axis bank informed that few youths came in a car, fed the dogs biscuits and took them way. This is worrisome," said Sujata, a dog feeder in Ulubari area of Guwahati.

This comes after, Assam police rescued at least 31 smuggled dogs from Bokahat town in September last year. The dogs were stuffed into sacks with their mouth and legs tied. In March of the same year, Guwahati police arrested a man identified as Rana Das for stealing a German Spitz puppy.

“Till now there are no census of these animals. We know some figures with the help of the dog feeders. We often see the ugliest aspect of humans when they deal with innocent animals. Human-animal conflict are now on the rise," Indira Amma, Secretary PFA, Assam Chapter said.

“The recent case has been registered with the Geetanagar police station. There are many cases in various police station with no action been taken so fa. But the problem is that nobody is even taking it seriously," Amma added.

“We have been running an animal shelter, Shiba for the last three years. Recently Merapani police station had apprehended couple of trucks, smuggling dogs. We have six of those dogs with us. This is one truck, there are many such trucks which carry such smuggled dogs to be sold in the border markets which slips off unoticed. We need to more aware and involve the society and police to save our dogs,” Farah, owner of the Animal shelter in Jorhat of Upper Assam told us.

Papori Hazarika from Beltola shared that she has been feeding dogs in her area for the last four years, however recently many dogs have been missing mysteriously. Searching for her dogs in the locality and beyond have not yielded any positive result so far.

“Help us to save the dogs. They have started missing from the apartments these days” stated Papori Hazarik, a dog feeder form Assam.

Meanwhile, the Kohima Bench of the Guwahati High Court recently overturned the ban on the trading, consumption, and sale of dog meat in Nagaland.

Though this decision was welcomed by traders in the hill state, animal activist lamented the decision and observed that the recent mysterious missing of dog observed in Guwahati and Assam these days, has some connection to this decision of the court. ​