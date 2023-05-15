CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionCBI Director Cyclone MochaRaghav ChadhaKarnataka CM
Home » India » Assam: Drugs Worth 4 cr Seized, Two Held
1-MIN READ

Assam: Drugs Worth 4 cr Seized, Two Held

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 11:27 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

The two arrested were identified as Saharul Islam Mazumder (31) and Samir Hussain Laskar, alias Babul (45)(Representational Image/ANI)

The two arrested were identified as Saharul Islam Mazumder (31) and Samir Hussain Laskar, alias Babul (45)(Representational Image/ANI)

On Friday, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized another large consignment of Yaba tablets in Hailakandi, another district of southern Assam

Assam police have seized narcotic substances worth Rs 4 crore from Cachar district, officials said on Monday.

Two people have been arrested in connection with it.

Superintendent of Police in Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, said, “Based on a secret tip-off, we conducted an operation on Sunday and recovered 40,000 Yaba tablets. The operation lasted for more than 12 hours."

The two arrested were identified as Saharul Islam Mazumder (31) and Samir Hussain Laskar, alias Babul (45). They are residents of the Berenga area in the Cachar district.

Mahatta said, “Mazumder and Laskar were kingpins of drug peddling in urban areas. We are interrogating them to get further details on the network."

It has been alleged that the southern Assam area is used as a hub for illegal drugs that come from Myanmar via Mizoram.

On Friday, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized another large consignment of Yaba tablets in Hailakandi, another district of southern Assam.

top videos

    According to an official statement issued by the BSF, 20,000 Yaba tablets were seized, and the price of the seized drugs in the international market should not be less than Rs 2 crore.

    The security forces arrested a person identified as Alta Hussain Talukdar (31), a resident of Hailakandi’s Rongpur area, on charges of drug peddling.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Assam
    2. drugs
    3. arrest
    first published:May 15, 2023, 11:27 IST
    last updated:May 15, 2023, 11:27 IST