Assam Flood Situation Improves; Number of Affected Dips to Under 20,000

The flood situation in Assam improved with the number of affected dipping further to less than 20,000, an official bulletin said on Friday.

The number of affected was around 38,000 on Thursday and 83,000 on Wednesday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in a bulletin on Friday, said 19,656 people were still affected by the deluge.

Parts of Barpeta, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, and Lakhimpur districts, and the Bajali sub-division (independent) were inundated.

The death toll in the floods this year remained at seven as no fresh fatality was reported.

Altogether 25 embankments have been damaged in Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj, and Sonitpur districts in the last 24 hours.

Bridges, roads, culverts, and irrigation canals were also damaged in several districts including Nalbari, Chirang, Sonitpur, Dhubri, and Goalpara.

Erosion has been reported from Chirang, Jorhat, and Sonitpur, the ASDMA report added.