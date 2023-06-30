CHANGE LANGUAGE
Assam Flood Situation Improves; Number of Affected Dips to Under 20,000

Curated By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 19:26 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Residents wade through a flooded area at Barama in Assam's Baksa district. (PTI File Photo)

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in a bulletin on Friday, said 19,656 people were still affected by the deluge

The flood situation in Assam improved with the number of affected dipping further to less than 20,000, an official bulletin said on Friday.

The number of affected was around 38,000 on Thursday and 83,000 on Wednesday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in a bulletin on Friday, said 19,656 people were still affected by the deluge.

Parts of Barpeta, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, and Lakhimpur districts, and the Bajali sub-division (independent) were inundated.

The death toll in the floods this year remained at seven as no fresh fatality was reported.

Altogether 25 embankments have been damaged in Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj, and Sonitpur districts in the last 24 hours.

Bridges, roads, culverts, and irrigation canals were also damaged in several districts including Nalbari, Chirang, Sonitpur, Dhubri, and Goalpara.

Erosion has been reported from Chirang, Jorhat, and Sonitpur, the ASDMA report added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com.
  1. Assam
  2. floods
  3. rains
first published:June 30, 2023, 19:26 IST
last updated:June 30, 2023, 19:26 IST