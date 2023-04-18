Assam Govt to Award Rs 25,000 Cash Prize to Performers for Guinness World Records

Assam has created two Guinness World Records - one with the traditional dance of 11,304 Bihu artistes and the other with the largest drumming performance, which included 2,548 participants.

Each artiste will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for his/her stellar performance that marked double entries into the Guinness World Records, officials said on Tuesday.

The state government has planned a three-day programme to award the prizes to the performers.

A top government official said, “Between May 6 and 8, the Bihu performers will be felicitated in their respective districts."

The artists were selected from each district of the state to perform for the world records.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The cabinet ministers will travel to the districts to award cash prizes to the artists. I will also personally go to at least five districts to felicitate the performers."

The artistes were practising for the last one month, Sarma said.

He further mentioned, “Assam’s Bihu performance was praised globally this time. I have received many greetings, not only from different corners of the country but also from abroad."

The Chief Minister claimed that the present government has been focusing on portraying state resources on a global stage.

State cultural minister, Bimal Bora, said, “The cabinet ministers will interact with the artists during their visit to the districts. The prizes will be awarded to the bank accounts of each of the performers by direct benefit transfer."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the traditional Bihu dance and drumming performance in Guwahati’s Sarusajai stadium during the Bihu celebration.

