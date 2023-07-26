Assam Man Kills Wife, Her Parents, Surrenders to Cops With 9-month-old Baby in Arms; CM Calls It 'Love Jihad'

A love story that blossomed during the Covid lockdown culminated in a gruesome triple murder in Assam’s Golaghat district. Nazibur Rahman Bora, 25, murdered his 24-year-old wife Sanghamitra Ghosh and her parents, before surrendering to police with their nine-month-old baby in his arms.

According to police, Nazibur and Sanghamitra became friends on Facebook in June 2020, during the nationwide Covid lockdown. Their friendship soon turned into love and the duo eloped to Kolkata in October 2020.

Sanghmitra’s parents, Sanjeev and Junu Ghosh, however, brought her back home but she had already married Nazibur in a court in Kolkata. Later, in 2021, Sanghamitra’s parents registered a police complaint, accusing her of theft, following which, she was arrested and spent over a month in judicial custody. After getting bail, Sanghamitra returned to her parents’ home, police said.

Police further said that the couple eloped again in January 2022, this time to Chennai. When they returned to Golaghat in August, Sanghamitra was pregnant. The couple began living at Nazibur’s house and had a son in November 2022.

In March 2023, Sanghamitra left Nazibur’s home with her infant son accusing him of torturing her and registered a police complaint. A case of attempt to murder was registered and Nazibur was arrested. He was released on bail after 28 days.

Sanghamitra, on the other hand, began living at her parents’ house.

After coming out of jail, Nazibur wanted to meet his son, but Sanghamitra’s family did not allow him. On April 29, Nazibur’s brother registered a police complaint accusing Sanghamitra and her family members of assaulting Nazibur.

On July 24, Nazibur killed his wife Sanghamitra and her parents and fled with his nine-month-old baby. Later, he surrendered before the police.

Assam police chief GP Singh said a case of murder and house trespass has been registered against the accused. Assam CID has also been roped in to probe the case.

Golaghat Triple Murder a Case of Love Jihad: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Bisawa Sarma on Wednesday met with the family of the deceased and claimed the triple murder in Golaghat was an outcome of ‘love-jihad’. He also assured that the chargesheet in the case will be filed within 15 days for the trial of the culprit in a fast-track court.

“The deceased family was Hindu and the accused belongs to the Muslim community. He first introduced himself with a Hindu name on Facebook. The woman learnt to use drugs when the couple had escaped to Kolkata," Sarma said.

#WATCH | Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets family members of triple murder case victim Golaghat. pic.twitter.com/rnsYiWOlYM— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

In Assam, be it Nazibur Rahman or any other individual, we stand firm in our commitment that crime has no place in our state. Our resolve remains unwavering – no criminal shall escape justice.📍Golaghat pic.twitter.com/xEosJ1IRc3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2023

“I am personally concerned about such a case in which religious identity is hidden on Facebook to influence a woman for marriage, and at last such a situation is created that she cannot return. Even if she returns, society will not accept her," the CM added.

The chief minister that a proper investigation will be conducted in the case and the “strictest action" will be taken against the perpetrator.

“We would ensure foolproof chargesheet against the perpetrator/s and abettors. Lapses in the investigation of earlier cases, including the validity of the marriage certificate adduced in the previous investigation, shall also be looked at," he added.