Assam Man Sentenced to 20 Years Imprisonment for Raping 14-year-old

An Assam court sentenced a man, who was accused of raping a 14-year-old, to 20 years imprisonment after finding him guilty.

The convict, Sobur Ali is a resident of Village Pokalagi Part-III, in the Golakganj Police Station jurisdiction of Dhubri district, Assam.

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge, POCSO, Dhubri, in its ruling dated June 28, 2023, convicted Sobur Ali under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Ali was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for different durations along with fines.

According to the judgment, Ali was convicted under Section 341 of IPC, and he received a one-month simple imprisonment sentence and a fine of Rs 500. Additionally, he was convicted under Section 342 of IPC, resulting in a one-year rigorous imprisonment sentence and a fine of Rs 1000. Furthermore, Ali was found guilty under Section 365 of IPC, leading to a five-year rigorous imprisonment sentence and a fine of Rs 5,000. He was also convicted under Section 4(2) of the POCSO Act, 2012, and was sentenced to undergo a rigorous imprisonment of 20 years, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. All the sentences are to run concurrently, as mentioned in the judgment.

Uttam Kumar Sarkar, Special Public Prosecutor, POCSO, presenting a brief case stated that on September 3, 2020, the complainant filed a complaint with the Officer-in-charge of Golakganj police station. The complainant alleged that on August 22, 2020, at 5 pm, when his 14-year-old daughter was on her way to a grocery shop near their residence, the accused forcefully kidnapped her in a toto vehicle. It was later discovered that the accused had taken the victim to an unknown location in Siliguri, West Bengal. The complainant searched for his daughter and lodged the complaint after locating her.

Based on the complaint, the Golakganj police registered a case in September 2020, under Sections 341/365/342/34 of IPC against Sobur Ali and another individual named Yanur Ali.

On January 8, 2021, the SDJM(S), Dhubri, added Section 376 of IPC read with Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012, to the case based on the material in the case diary and the statement recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).