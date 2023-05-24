CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in AustraliaRs 2000 NotesThe Kerala StoryKarnataka GovtDelhi Heatwave
Home » India » Assam, Meghalaya CMs to Discuss Border Disputes
1-MIN READ

Assam, Meghalaya CMs to Discuss Border Disputes

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:30 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Image: PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Image: PTI)

Subsequently, three regional Committees were set up in August 2021 to resolve the issues in a phased manner

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma are scheduled to meet here on Wednesday to hold further discussions on resolving border disputes between the two states in six remaining areas. The chief ministers of both the states are also likely to visit the disputed areas later as a goodwill gesture, officials said.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972 and it had challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to disputes in 12 areas of the 884.9 km long border between the two states. Sarma on assuming the Chief Minister’s office in May, 2021 had announced that his priority was to resolve long-standing boundary disputes with neighbouring states.

Subsequently, three regional Committees were set up in August 2021 to resolve the issues in a phased manner.

top videos

    The regional committees submitted their recommendations which were handed over to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi by the two chief ministers, followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 29, 2022 to resolve disputes in six of the 12 areas.

    According to the agreement, 36.79 sq km of disputed area was taken up for settlement in the first phase with Assam getting full control of 18.51 sq km and Meghalaya over 18.28 sq km of land.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Assam
    2. meghalaya
    3. Assam chief minister
    4. himanta biswa sarma
    5. Meghalaya Chief Minister
    6. conrad sangma
    first published:May 24, 2023, 11:30 IST
    last updated:May 24, 2023, 11:30 IST