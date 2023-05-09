Assam Mulls Banning Polygamy, Govt to Form Committee to Examine it, Says CM Himanta

The Assam government has decided to form an expert committee to investigate whether the state government has the authority to prohibit polygamy in the region, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The Committee will scrutinize the provisions of the Muslim Personal law (Shariat) Act, 1973, along with Article 25 of the Constitution of India, to the directive principle of state policy for a uniform civil code.

The committee will also engage in extensive discussion with all stakeholders, including legal experts, to arrive at a well informed decision.

“Polygamy is an important concern. In Assam, Barak valley is a grey area along with Hojai and Jamunamuk. During our crackdown on child marriage in the state it was observed in many instance many elderly person had several wives and below the marriageable age. To stop the child marriage, we are of the view that banning polygamy is the need of the hour," the chief minister said.

“The committee shall come into force from tomorrow onwards and shall seek suggestion from people, legal provisions under the law. Polygamy is not an essential part of Islam. Even Prophet Mohamed preferred monogamy," Sarma said.

“The tribal society of Assam to practice polygamy, nut that’s on an individual level and not at the societal strata. We are taking only about polygamy. UCC is a broader aspect and we shall deal only with polygamy," Sarma added.

This comes, as Assam Chief Minister on May 2, stated that the proposed UCC must be implemented to curb polygamy for the greater interest of the Muslim women.

“If the uniform civil code does not get implemented then polygamy shall continue. A man shall continue marrying three four women curtailing the rights of a woman," he had said.

According to Zunaid Khaleed, advocate Guwahati high court, the translation of the Quran verse says” Marry such women as seems good to you … twice, thrice or four times. If can’t do justice then marry one”

