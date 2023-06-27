CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Assam Rifles, Police Recover Weapons Heading to Manipur from Nagaland
1-MIN READ

Assam Rifles, Police Recover Weapons Heading to Manipur from Nagaland

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 23:40 IST

Kohima, India

Security forces personnel during a combing operation in sensitive areas of Manipur (PTI Photo)

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces searched a vehicle and recovered two pistols, four magazines and explosives, a Defence release stated on Tuesday

In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police recovered arms and ammunition that was being taken to Manipur.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces searched a vehicle and recovered two pistols, four magazines and explosives, a Defence release stated on Tuesday.

“Acting on a specific intelligence regarding attempts to smuggle weapons, ammunition, explosives and other war-like stores to Manipur via Nagaland, a joint operation of Assam Rifles and police was launched at 2am on Monday. Around 6am, the teams jointly searched the vehicle and recovered the weapons and explosives,” the statement said.

Nobody was arrested, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 27, 2023, 23:40 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 23:40 IST