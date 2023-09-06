CHANGE LANGUAGE
Assam: Seven Killed in Road Accident in Tinsukia District

PTI

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 12:49 IST

Tinsukia, India

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital(Representational Image/ANI)

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital(Representational Image/ANI)

The incident happened at Bordirak Tiniali near Kakopathar on Tuesday evening when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck at high speed

Seven persons were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Assam’s Tinsukia district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Bordirak Tiniali near Kakopathar on Tuesday evening when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck at high speed, a police officer said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the truck was in an inebriated state, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
