Assam's 'Lady Singham' Cop Junmoni Rabha Dies in Car Accident; Family Suspects Foul Play; CID to Probe

A woman sub-inspector of Assam Police, Junmoni Rabha, who was involved in many controversies, was killed when her car collided head-on with a container truck in Nagaon district on Tuesday, officials said. The 30-year-old cop was popularly known as ‘Lady Singham’ or ‘Dabang cop’ courtesy of her strict demeanour towards criminals.

The incident occurred at Sarubhugia village under the Jakhalabandha police station of Kaliabor Sub-Division. SI Rabha was alone in a private car and not in uniform at the time of the accident. At around 2:30 am, a police patrol team reached the spot and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. The police seized the container truck which was coming from Uttar Pradesh, but the driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Rabha was currently serving as the in charge of the Morikolong police outpost.

Suspecting foul play, Rabha’s family demanded an impartial probe into the accident. Assam DGP GP Singh said that the case has been transferred to CID. “In wake of a request of a fair probe from various sections of society into FIR Nu 0183/2023 and death of SI Junmoni Rabha, it has been decided to transfer the investigation to CID Assam," tweeted Singh.

Who was Junmoni Rabha?

‘Lady Singham’ Junmoni Rabha came into the limelight when her telephonic conversation with BJP MLA from Bihpuria Amiya Kumar Bhuyan was leaked in January 2022. In the leaked audio, the duo appeared to be embroiled in a heated argument over the arrest of several boatmen for operating country boats with machines fitted “illegally" and alleged harassment of the people from Bhuyan’s constituency by Rabha.

Junmoni Rabha was earlier arrested for alleged corruption with her former beau and remanded to judicial custody by a court in the Majuli district, leading to suspension from the service. The suspension was lifted later and she returned to service.

North Lakhimpur police had registered an extortion case against Rabha u/s 120-B, 395, 397, 342 and 387 a day before the accident on May 15.

Ref death of SI Junmoni Rabha on May 16th 2023 - FIR Nu 0183/2023 was registered on May 15th 2023 at North Lakhimpur PS u/s 120-B, 395,397,342,387 in which name of SI Junmoni Rabha was mentioned as an accused. @lakhimpurpolice and @nagaonpolice took lawful action pursuant to…— GP Singh (@gpsinghips) May 16, 2023

DGP Singh stated that the investigation of the extortion case will also be handled by the CID simultaneously.