Home » India » At 46 Degrees, Delhi Sizzles With Record Highest Temperature This Year; Heatwave Sweeps Most Parts
1-MIN READ

At 46 Degrees, Delhi Sizzles With Record Highest Temperature This Year; Heatwave Sweeps Most Parts

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 20:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Men use scarves for protection on a hot day in New Delhi. (Image: Arun Sankar/AFP)

Men use scarves for protection on a hot day in New Delhi. (Image: Arun Sankar/AFP)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted similar heat conditions in Delhi till May 24, when rain is expected to bring relief.

With maximum temperature breaching the 46-degree mark, a blistering heatwave swept parts of the national capital on Monday, and the sultry weather is here to stay till Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted similar heat conditions in Delhi till May 24, after which rain is expected to bring relief.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded so far in this year, and four notches above normal, according to the Safdarjung Observatory.

The ongoing heatwave resulted in straining power grids and posed challenges to outdoor labourers, homeless people and animals.

Najafgarh was the hottest place recorded, with temperatures soaring up to 46.2 degrees. This was followed by Narela (45.3 degrees Celsius), Pitampura (45.8) and Pusa (45.8).

After Wednesday, the Met department has predicted rain, hailstorms and gusty winds owing to a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region.

Due to this, the maximum temperature will drop to 36 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

With PTI inputs 

    About the Author
    Aashi Sadana
    Aashi Sadana
    first published:May 22, 2023, 20:37 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 20:40 IST