At 90 Minutes, PM Modi’s 10th Independence Day Speech at Red Fort Among the Longest Since 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day 2023 speech lasted a total of 90 minutes on Tuesday, during which he exuded confidence that he will address the nation from the Red Fort next year to list out the progress on the promises he had made to the people.

“The promise for change brought me here, my performance brought me here once again. The coming five years are of unprecedented development and a golden moment to realise the dream of India as a developed nation by 2047," the Prime Minister said in his speech from the Red Fort.

“Next year, on August 15 from this same Red Fort I will list out the progress achieved by the nation and sing paeans to your strength, your resolve and your success with greater confidence," Modi said in his last Independence Day address before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Here’s a look at the durations of PM Modi’s Independence Day speeches since 2014:

2014 - 65 minutes

2015 - 88 minutes

2016 - 94 minutes

2017 - 56 minutes

2018 - 83 minutes

2019 - 92 minutes

2020 - 90 minutes

2021 - 88 minutes

2022 - 83 minutes

2023 – 90 minutes

In his speech on Tuesday, the PM said India is at a decisive turning point and has the strength to shape the new world order that is emerging in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

Assured countrymen of a “New India" with a bright future in next five years, PM Modi urged fellow citizens not to lose the opportunity to realise the country’s potential as the decisions and sacrifices made in this period will impact the country for the next 1,000 years.

“Today we have demography, democracy, diversity, and this ‘Triveni’ (three factors) has the potential to make every dream of India come true," he said. The Prime Minister said experts the world over are saying that India was now unstoppable.

“As a new world order emerged after World War-2, I can clearly see a new world order, a new geopolitical equation is fast taking shape after Covid-19. I can see the strength of 140 crore Indians in shaping the changing world. You are at a decisive turning point,” he said.

The Prime Minister also outlined various initiatives taken by his government in the past 10 years, including in the field of the country’s security, women’s empowerment and the welfare of poor and marginalised sections of the society.

Condemning the violence and crimes against women in Manipur, he said the situation in the northeastern state is improving.

In his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister said in 2014, people decided to take the country forward. “India was freed from the era of instability. In 2014, we were the 10th largest economy. Today with the efforts of 140 crore citizens we have become the 5th largest economy in the world…This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches - we stopped leakages and created a strong economy," he said.

Noting that ‘Nation First’ was the bedrock of his government’s policies, Modi said people formed such a government in 2014 and 2019 gave him the strength to pull off reforms. “India is a part of the global supply chain”, Modi said and asserted that he was confident that whatever the nation has achieved had brought a guarantee of stability to the world.