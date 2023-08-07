At Coimbatore's Paranjyothi Mariamman, Goddess Adorned With Cash Garlands

The third Friday of the sacred Tamil month of Aadi holds immense significance, heralding an auspicious occasion for devotees to perform puja and seek divine blessings. Across the temples of Tamil Nadu, this special day is marked with fervent devotion and elaborate rituals.

In Coimbatore’s Paranjyothi Mariamman Temple, located near Goundampalayam, a distinctive spectacle unfolded as the Goddess adorned herself with garlands of currency notes, estimated to be worth a staggering 11 lakh rupees. This unique adornment transformed the divine ambience into a realm of opulence and symbolism, capturing the attention and awe of devotees.

The temple premises were adorned with an array of currency notes of various denominations, meticulously arranged as decorative torans and chakras. The Goddess, a beacon of reverence and devotion, was adorned with notes of Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100, Rs 50, Rs 20, and Rs 10. The visual spectacle was further accentuated by a lamp puja, in which a remarkable assembly of 208 women participated, fervently offering their worship to the deity.

The puja was followed by the age-old tradition of annadhanam, where devotees are bestowed with the sacred offering of food. The participating women donned their finest attire, adding an element of festivity and celebration to the spiritually significant day.

Krishnaswamy, one of the temple’s managers, shared insights into the elaborate adornment, revealing that the funds for the display were voluntarily contributed by devotees from the local community. These funds were exclusively utilized for the one-day decoration, and afterwards, the currency notes were returned to their original contributors. Krishnaswamy highlighted that this tradition of unique decoration has been upheld by the temple for several years, reflecting the community’s deep-seated belief and affection for the deity.

The month of Aadi, corresponding to the fourth month in the Tamil calendar, holds special significance as it heralds the beginning of Dakshinayana Punyakalam, colloquially referred to as the night of the Gods. Devotees across Tamil Nadu engage in worship and devotion to Goddess Shakti, also known as the Mother Goddess. This auspicious month is marked by the belief that Goddess Shakti reveals herself as Pachai Amman at various holy sites, bringing forth peace and harmony to the world.