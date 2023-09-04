At Indiramma Tiffin Centre In Andhra, This Mouth-Watering Egg Chapati Is A Must-try

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are quite famous for their unique and rich delicacies. They serve a variety of dosas, idlis, vadas, and sambhars that you can easily find in every corner of these Telugu-speaking states. Apart from that, many special delicacies, including haleem, biryani, kebabs, jackfruit curry, and others are also served. People love trying different dishes, and even the street food here has become quite popular among the masses.

With the increasing population, the tiffin service business has also boomed in these states. Many working here do not have the time to make their food, and they depend on these tiffin services. A unique dish growing in popularity here is egg chapati.

A new spot, which has become quite popular, is the Indiramma Tiffin Service in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The tiffin service is in the news for its unique, lip-smacking egg chapati. Earlier, egg dosas and omelettes had become quite popular among the people, but now egg chapati has replaced them. Many are seen enjoying the scrumptious egg chapati at the shop every single day.

Egg chapati is an omelette wrapped in chapati. It tastes similar to an egg roll but with a thin base. It is usually eaten with a dal and chutney in the area, and people love the taste. Apart from dal, chutneys and sauces can also be added as per taste.

Indiramma Tiffin Centre is located at the RTO junction in Vidyut Nagar Circle in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. They serve it in the morning and the evening At Rs 30. They are quite popular among the young population.