CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Independence Day 2023Himachal Pradesh RainsPM Modi I-Day SpeechChandrayaan 3Har Ghar Tiranga
Home » India » At least 15 students Fall Ill at Independence Day Parade in Shillong
1-MIN READ

At least 15 students Fall Ill at Independence Day Parade in Shillong

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 17:22 IST

Shillong, India

The Independence Day celebrations encompass activities such as delivering speeches, chanting slogans, and various other engagements (Image: News18)

The Independence Day celebrations encompass activities such as delivering speeches, chanting slogans, and various other engagements (Image: News18)

The students were among the nearly 200 from various schools across the city who took part in the Independence parade at the Pologrounds

At least 15 students, who were part of the Independence Day parade contingents collapsed and fell ill on Tuesday, officials said. The students were among the nearly 200 from various schools across the city who took part in the Independence parade at the Pologrounds here, they said.

“At least 15 schoolchildren fell ill and were taken away from the ground on stretchers when Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was delivering his Independence Day address," a senior health official on duty at the venue told PTI. He said the kids took ill due to fatique and dehydration but none of them had to be hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:August 15, 2023, 17:22 IST
last updated:August 15, 2023, 17:22 IST