At Least 5 Army Jawans Killed as Vehicle Catches Fire in J&K's Poonch

At least five jawans were killed on Thursday after an Army vehicle they were travelling in caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area. Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch.

According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike, the sources said.

However, Army sources said, “Commanders are on the ground. Initially, we were thinking that it is because of lightning but this seems not the case. Senior officers have reached."

(With PTI inputs)

