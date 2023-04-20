CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » At Least 5 Army Jawans Killed as Vehicle Catches Fire in J&K's Poonch
1-MIN READ

At Least 5 Army Jawans Killed as Vehicle Catches Fire in J&K's Poonch

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 18:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Five Army jawans were killed in a fire incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. (Photo: News18)

Five Army jawans were killed in a fire incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. (Photo: News18)

The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area. According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike, the sources said

At least five jawans were killed on Thursday after an Army vehicle they were travelling in caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area.  Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch.

According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike, the sources said.

However, Army sources said, “Commanders are on the ground. Initially, we were thinking that it is because of lightning but this seems not the case. Senior officers have reached."

(With PTI inputs)

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. jammu and kashmir
  2. Poonch
first published:April 20, 2023, 16:42 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 18:11 IST