At Least 80 Injured After Footbridge Collapses During Baisakhi Celebrations in J&K's Udhampur

At least 80 people, including several children, were injured after a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday. The incident took place during the Baisakhi celebration at Benisangam in Bain village in the Chenani Block.

According to officials, people in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Manik Gupta, chairman of Chenani Municipality said, “At least 80 people were injured, including 20-25 who are critical. We have referred 6-7 people to district hospital. The others are here in Chenani and are being looked after by the medical staff."

After learning about the incident, Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh said he is in touch with the local administration and all possible help will be provided.

The bridge collapsed due to overloading as a large number of people were on it at the time of the accident. There is no causality, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI.

Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said.

