At Least 80 Injured After Footbridge Collapses During Baisakhi Celebrations in J&K's Udhampur

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 18:55 IST

Chenani, India

Visuals from the accident site. (Image source: PTI)

Visuals from the accident site. (Image source: PTI)

Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh said he is in touch with the local administration and all possible help will be provided

At least 80 people, including several children, were injured after a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday. The incident took place during the Baisakhi celebration at Benisangam in Bain village in the Chenani Block.

According to officials, people in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Manik Gupta, chairman of Chenani Municipality said, “At least 80 people were injured, including 20-25 who are critical. We have referred 6-7 people to district hospital. The others are here in Chenani and are being looked after by the medical staff."

After learning about the incident, Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh said he is in touch with the local administration and all possible help will be provided.

The bridge collapsed due to overloading as a large number of people were on it at the time of the accident. There is no causality, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI.

Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)

first published:April 14, 2023, 18:27 IST
last updated:April 14, 2023, 18:55 IST