At Madurai Shops, Demand For Varalakshmi Goddess Idols Soars Ahead Of This Festival

Varalakshmi puja, also known as Varalakshmi Vratham, is an important Hindu festival that is celebrated by women in India. The festival, like other major festivals, is celebrated at a grand level in the southern states of the country. Varalakshmi puja will be celebrated tomorrow, on August 25. It is considered auspicious to worship the Varalakshmi goddess for prosperity and wealth. The day is observed on the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. Varalakshmi puja holds a great significance in the lives of people, as married women observe fasts on this day for the well-being of their family, husband and children. It is believed that women who keep a fast with full devotion and sincerity are blessed with an abundance of prosperity, good health, and wealth in their family. Those who keep a fast receive the blessings of Ashthalakshmi, which are the eight forces of the world. There has been a lot of hype regarding the celebration in the city of Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The preparations for the Varalakshmi puja are in full swing in Madurai, with markets being lit up and items for the puja being sold. Dolls and statues of the goddess Varalakshmi are sold in the market. These dolls are beautifully decorated with sarees, jewellery, braided hair, and bangles. It is considered quite auspicious to offer navathaniyam (9 grains), an anvil, and a coconut to the goddess on the special day.

Earlier, the goddess’ faces, jewellery, sarees, and ornaments were sold separately. People used to assemble them and make their own Varalakshmi goddesses. Nowadays, all these are combined and sold in markets. These dolls are being sold at a price, starting from Rs 1500 and can go up to Rs 3000–4000, depending upon the sizes of the dolls.

All these beautifully made dolls are brought from Karnataka, and people gather at Pudhu Mandapam in Madurai to buy them.