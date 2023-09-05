At This Govt High School In Puducherry, A Terracotta Workshop Led By Padma Shri Awardee VK Munusamy

As children, many of us fondly remember our first foray into the world of art with colourful Play-Doh. However, clay has a versatile artistic potential that extends beyond childhood playtime. Clay art, also known as clay modelling, encompasses the intricate craft of shaping clay into various forms, ranging from ceramics and jewellery to illustrations and more. While clay pottery and jewellery-making have long been practised by artists, clay illustration remains a lesser-explored domain. Recognizing the importance of nurturing creativity and skills alongside formal education, the Puducherry Government’s education department is actively encouraging students to engage in extracurricular activities.

As part of this commendable initiative, a one-day training workshop was organized for students at the Government High School in Kanuvapet, Mangalam block, within the union territory. The focus of this workshop was to introduce students to the art of clay modelling and terracotta craftsmanship. Notably, the workshop received a boost in prestige with the presence of Padma Shri awardee VK Munusamy, renowned for his expertise in sculpting terracotta art.

During the workshop, VK Munusamy passionately shared his knowledge and skills with the students, teaching them the art of crafting various toys using clay as the medium. The session was met with great enthusiasm and curiosity by the students, who watched and learned from the maestro himself. Eager to put their newfound skills to the test, many students took to the clay with zeal, creating a fascinating array of sculptures including camels, ducks, horses, wells, Shiva Lingams, Lord Ganesha idols, and peacocks, among others.

Following the workshop, the school proudly displayed the clay models created by the talented young artists for their parents and the community to admire. The initiative garnered widespread praise, recognizing the dedication and hard work exhibited by the students.

For those unfamiliar with the medium, terracotta refers to clay-based unglazed or glazed non-vitreous ceramic, and it has a deep-rooted history in India’s artistic culture, dating back to the Harappan Civilization.

VK Munusamy, a Padma Shri recipient, is known for his traditional terracotta statues and sculptures, which include iconic Tamil Village horses and guardian figures. His family has been immersed in this craft for an impressive 22 generations, and he has been honing his skills since childhood, learning the art of terracotta sculpture from his parents. Today, Munusamy operates several workshops and employs local women in his endeavour, showcasing the enduring legacy of terracotta artistry.