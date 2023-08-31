At This Karnataka Mutt Fair, Only Women Have Pulled 165 Kg Chariot Since 2005

In the bygone era, only men used to pull the chariot in any part of India and even today, many religious organisations are still stuck to the patriarchal norms. The current generation in many instances, however, has learned about gender equality to some extent. Now, women also participate in the chariot pulling exercise and in some cases, manage to give stiff competition to men.

The sight of women devotees pulling a chariot can be witnessed at the Halakere Annadaneshwar Mutt’s annual fair in Karnataka organised annually. Only the women devotees have pulled up the chariot here for the last 18 years. Here, the women pull the chariot which has a massive weight of 165 kilograms.

This exemplary feat of the women devotees pulling off the chariot of 165 kg started in 2005. At that time, the seer who organised the Halakere Annadaneshwar Mutt’s annual fair invited school girls and women farmers to pull the chariot. The seer wanted to give prominence to the rural and urban women in the chariot-pulling exercise. The seer also extended the invitation to women writers, achievers and social activists to take part in the cultural programmes.

Women achievers are felicitated in the fair since that date and female-centric performances are also organised as a part of this fair. Symposia are organised as well on this occasion. This year, the programmes were inaugurated by Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Monday. Many women from Halakere, surrounding villages, and across Karnataka took part in the fair.

Every year, the Mutt, located 40 km from Gadgad town, rewards over 500 women achievers, including student toppers. The student toppers include those who have topped in class 10 and colleges. Prominent female personalities from across the state, are invited to deliver speeches and present musical performances. Also, women ministers or MLAs irrespective of any political party take the lead in this fair.

Men are also seen in this fair in large numbers but it is the women who get the charge of pulling the chariot.