At This Karnataka School, Students Get Their Favourite Dish In Mid-Day Meal

In the city of Sirsi, located in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, there stands a unique educational institution known as Panchalinga School. This school offers classes from the 1st to the 7th grade. During their seven years of education at this school, students are not only provided with the regular mid-day meal but also have the privilege of choosing their food items. Alongside the standard meal of rice and sambar, students are treated to an array of sweet dishes and additional food items. A teacher from Panchalinga School shared with Local18 that this tradition has been a part of the school’s culture for the past decade.

At Panchalinga School, students are offered a special mid-day meal known as Pancha Bhakshya, which translates to five types of food items. This meal includes Bhakshya, representing sweet treats like Ladoo, milk sweets, and Boli. Bhojya includes rice-based dishes. Lehyam encompasses foods that require licking, such as pickles and jam. Choshyam consists of foods that need to be squeezed before eating. Finally, all liquid items like buttermilk, paayasam, and rasam fall under the category of Paneeyam dishes. These five components come together to create a delightful Pancha Bhakshya Thali.

Each year, as June rolls in, 7th-grade students are asked about their favourite dishes for their mid-day meals. The teachers compile a list based on their preferences and ensure that these dishes are served to the students during lunchtime.

Antira, one of the teachers at Panchalinga School, expressed the desire for 7th-grade students to leave with cherished memories of their time at the school. She mentioned that while these students may eagerly anticipate moving on to higher studies at new schools, their seven years at Panchalinga School should be filled with happy recollections.

Panchalinga School is located approximately 20 kilometres from Sirsi city. Due to its relatively remote location, there are limited options for expensive snacks near the school. Some of the students come from economically disadvantaged families, which makes the mid-day meals prepared by the teachers all the more special. The teachers often consider these meals a celebration for the students and go above and beyond.

They use their resources and collaborate with the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) to prepare and serve a diverse menu that includes items like Masala Dosa, Puri, Vada, Ghee Rice, Masala Rice, Gulab Jamun, Rasgulla, Jalebi, pakoda, and paneer. This thoughtful gesture ensures that the students enjoy their school years with fond memories and delicious meals.