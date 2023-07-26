At This Tamil Nadu Exhibition Of Antiquities, A 160-year-old Fridge In The Spotlight

An antiquities exhibition has been organised in Saiva Vellalar Marriage Hall in Sivakasi Block in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. Many never-seen-before antiquities, like a refrigerator that doesn’t require electricity, have been showcased at the exhibition. Rajarajan, an antiquities collector, who is in charge of the exhibition revealed more about it in a conversation with News18. He said that the age of this fridge might be around 160 to 170 years. The antiquities collector explained that the fridge has two sections, just like a double-door refrigerator that is used now. The top section of this previously used fridge has a box where ice cubes or ice blocks would be placed. The second part of the fridge has two trays. Ancient people stored groceries, herbs, and medicines in these trays. It is believed that the fridge was used in the past century by Royals and affluent families to store medicines. Rajarajan added that the fridge is in good working condition even now.

Besides this refrigerator, ornaments worn by women are also exhibited. The ornaments were unconventional, as they could also be used as weapons in times of danger, like a bangle with thorn-like spikes. Rajarajan has shown a lot of other rare items as well like coins and utensils used in cooking. He has been interested in history since the age of 10, and this prompted him to collect valuable antiquities of ancient times.

Rajarajan has teamed up with Pandya Country Historical Research Center to organise this exhibition. He aims to make everyone aware of the history of these initiatives. This exhibition will continue for 1 week. Students visiting the exhibition have loved every bit of it. According to them, they have never seen such rare antiquities anywhere and can relate to the things used today. They got to witness things like the Kunguma Chimil, a uniquely designed box to store kumkum for auspicious occasions.

Rajarajan described the items in detail to curious visitors.